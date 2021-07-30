Students returning to classrooms across the Tracy Unified School District will find expanded mental health services ready to help them as they transition back to in-person education during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mary Petty, TUSD director of student services and curriculum, said funding will allow three organizations to contract with the district to provide mental health services for all school sites, expanding services to five days a week. In the past, mental health services were offered at school sites on average of only one or two days a week.
“I will tell you I have been in this district for so long because I was a student here. I have seen where we had no mental health services, zero, to now needing someone on campus daily,” Petty said. “Pre-pandemic, our students needed the support in one form or another and we are trying to be as proactive as we can. Anticipating the need will be even greater.”
The district is preparing for any issues that may arise as students return to in-person learning with a degree of uncertainty about conditions under the pandemic.
“We just think it’s really important that families and students – knowing that they’re coming back from off of this pandemic, people haven’t been around people for a while – that we want everyone in the community to know that we have definitely expanded our resources and hired some new contract services so that we can do our very best to provide the tiered supports needed for all of our students returning to in-person learning,” Petty said.
The contractors are Axis Health Center which will be at three school sites; Community Medical Center, which will be at nine sites; and Valley Community Medical Center, which will be at five sites. The contractors will be providing individual counseling services and small group counseling services. All have mandated suicide awareness and prevention training.
“Basically, our teachers and our academic counselors and our school site staff and personnel and administrators, they’re really the first point of contact that students generally make. Students, on a whole, don’t really walk in and say, ‘I need a mental health provider.’ Generally, what I have had happen is, students will usually go to their teachers first,” Petty said. “If a student does go to a teacher or an academic counselor or an administrator and shares an experience, then it’s really important that those human resources make the referral for the counseling initially with the student’s help.”
Petty said students 12-years-and-older can consent for their own counseling while students in kindergarten through 11-years-old require parental or guardian consent for the referral.
“This year I think our academic counselors, because we’ve also increased support and resources — our high schools are each getting an additional academic counselor — we’re hoping those counselors can have more time to sit with their students and if something should come up that requires social, emotional support or counseling services, then our counselors can make that referral as well,” Petty said.
Julianna Stocking, associate superintendent of educational services, said about a month into the school year, the district plans to give an assessment to all students focusing on social, academic, emotional and behavior learning.
“A lot of times there is a stigma with mental health, and we would really like to send the message of wellness, that is our focus of health and wellness for our students and families and how accessing services is actually a proactive way to increase and focus on the wellness of our students and families,” Stocking said.
The district is trying to raise awareness and wants students to have the quickest access possible to the mental health services.
“That is really our focus this year: ensuring that students and families are accessing services and then that is a very clear process, that is something we will put a lot of attention and effort to when it comes how they navigate the system,” Stocking said.
Some existing programs will also be expanding their offering. Sow a Seed will be increasing their work, including offering group educational awareness and individual services to two to five days a week at the Central, North, South/West Park and Duncan Russell/Stein High campuses.
Petty said for some students the only resources they have available to them are those on the different campus sites.
“For a whole batch of students just returning and having their daily contact with their teacher is probably going to be enough. But then you’re going to have a group of students that’s going to need their teacher and more professional support on top of that,” Petty said. “And so, we are hoping that is going to alleviate some of that burden for our students and their families.”
School administrators are anticipating some amount of anxiety as students and teachers step back into the classroom under pandemic protocols.
“I think we have teachers that are anxious to get back and are students are anxious to get back and our families are anxious too because we have a lot of parents that turned into teachers overnight and they also turned into counselors so we are anticipating that we will be servicing the whole child per se in a much more holistic way,” Petty said. “Schools are changing in that regard and kind of need to help our kids in ways that maybe in the past wasn’t such a great need.”
Getting students back into the flow of school life will be important.
“We have had a lot of conversations about supporting students in being students again and acclimating back to the school learning environment,” Stocking said. “This was a safe place for a lot of our students and at the same time, some students didn’t get to experience being a kindergartener for the first year or being a freshman at a comprehensive high school for their first year. So our school leaders and us as a district are definitely looking at what activities do we have to foster those relationships and really get to know the needs of our kids.”
Currently the district’s social/emotional curriculum is called “Second Step” and is taught to students by TUSD teachers in kindergarten through eighth grade.
Students in fifth through seventh grades will also be receiving “Too Good for Drugs,” which is a substance use prevention program after school, hosted either with Boys & Girls Clubs Staff or with Sow A Seed staff.
Suicide awareness, prevention, intervention and postvention are for given to eighth graders and sophomores in high school during September.
Heading into the new school year schools and staff will be mindful of the effects the pandemic had on students.
“We’ve learned many things over the past year and few months since the pandemic began, and I would say some of the things that really stood out to us at the district and school level is that our students were impacted by COVID just as much as anyone else,” Stocking said. “Whether that was impacted by school closure, whether that was impacted through their social interactions with their peers, their day-to-day activities, and even to the extent of the most extreme where many of our students were impacted in their homes with their own family members becoming ill to various extents – Some to the most extreme where they’ve lost family members. And that’s not something we take lightly.”
As conditions in the pandemic change and the district makes changes, they want to be ready to help students coping with the uncertainty.
“We are returning from a crisis, but we also want to work through that crisis and we’re ready to get back to a new sense of normalcy, and we’ve committed to having support in place to support our students as they return. The new normal is no easy task. As much as we would like to think COVID is behind us, we’re seeing it is still very much living and breathing,” Stocking said. “I think as a district, we’re looking at how do we continue to refine our system so that even during times of uncertainty we have support. So when a student does come in and say ‘I don’t know how I’m feeling, I don’t know what to do, I’m at a really scary point,’ that we have a system that can support them.”
