Two residents of San Joaquin County, both elderly and with underlying medical conditions, have died from COVID-19.

San Joaquin County Public Health Services, which confirmed the deaths, reported that one case was related to travel and the other resulted from community transmission. All other details about the residents will be kept private.

“Our hearts and sympathies go out to the loved ones of the individuals,” said Dr. Maggie Park, the county’s interim public health officer. “Their deaths are a sad reminder of the serious threat posed by the novel coronavirus to our most vulnerable populations.”

San Joaquin County now has 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from 13 on Tuesday and nine on Monday.

The number of confirmed cases in the county and across the U.S. is expected to increase sharply as the rate of testing for the new coronavirus increases. The county’s public health lab can analyze 60 tests a day, and other commercial laboratories are also testing individuals referred by their doctors.

People who feel unwell and have a fever, cough or difficulty breathing should stay home for at least 10 days to avoid exposing others.

Those whose symptoms get worse, and those who are in the high-risk category because of age or other medical conditions, should call their doctor or health care provider. Calling 911 should be reserved for emergencies and cases of imminent danger.

More information is available online at www.sjcphs.org/coronavirus.