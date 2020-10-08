Another free COVID-19 testing site has opened up in Tracy, and the company operating the site expects it to be the first of many in town.
The owners and operators of West Valley Mall, including Mason Asset Management, Namdar Realty Group and CH Capital Group, have teamed up with the city of Tracy and HR Support, Inc., of Castro Valley to establish a walk-through/drive-up test center in the mall’s east parking lot near Macy’s.
The site opened on Tuesday, and will be open seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Appointments are available, but drop-ins are welcome as well. HR Support reports that its sites can collect 400 to 1,200 tests per-day at its COVID Busters operations, depending on how many portable test modules it can set up at a site.
The COVID Busters operations can get test results back to patients within two to three days. David Hays of HR Support, Inc., said the company hopes this will be the first of a dozen or more sites in Tracy.
Information on COVID Busters and HR Support, Inc., is at www.hrsupportpros.com.
