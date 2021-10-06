Students in both public and private schools will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to attend in-person instruction, most likely by the 2022-23 school year.
Speaking at a school in San Francisco, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that pending the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the vaccine, COVID-19 vaccination will be added to the list of immunizations required to enroll a student in school. The student vaccine mandate, the first in the nation, is expected to take effect by July 1, 2022, first for grades seven through 12.
“The state already requires that students are vaccinated against viruses that cause measles, mumps, and rubella. There’s no reason why we wouldn’t do the same for COVID-19,” Newsom said on Friday. “Today’s measure, just like our first-in-the-nation school masking and staff vaccination requirements, is about protecting our children and school staff, and keeping them in the classroom.”
Under direction from Newsom, the California Department of Public Health will add the vaccine to the other vaccinations required for in-person school attendance according to the Health and Safety Code.
Zachary Bowell, Tracy Unified School District director of accountability, said vaccination requirements to enroll in school are guided by state legislation.
Currently there are different requirements for different vaccines at different ages. Some vaccines have a timeline where students are allowed to enroll and attend as long as they are progressing through the vaccination process within a given timeframe.
He said they are looking at the new mandate and what will be required from the district.
“Our goal in Tracy is going to be to provide the best possible educational experience for all students under whatever mandates public health gives to us. We’ve been trying to do that through these last 18 months, and we’ll continue to do that,” Boswell said, adding that because the mandate is so new the district hasn’t nailed down the details of how it will accommodate students of various vaccination status.
“What I would expect is the systems that we have built out over the last 18 months or so to help us deal with the pandemic, and help us to continue to educate the students who still haven’t been able to come back to our campuses due to health concerns, I would anticipate we would expand that and those existing systems and utilize what already has been put in to place.”
If students were unable to attend in-person instruction because of the vaccine mandate, Boswell said they could use online distance learning and other learning options put in during the pandemic.
“We do have systems in place for students that aren’t able to join us for in-person education right now. If there were a significant increase in the number of students that were requiring that type of education, of course we’re going to do everything we can to give everyone the best education possible under the health mandates. So, I would look at expanding those current systems, of course utilizing what’s currently working and looking to expand to meet a growing number of students if that were to be the case,” Boswell said.
The governor’s mandate will have the COVID-19 vaccination requirements phased in by grade level, based on when the FDA fully approves the vaccine for each age group. The vaccine requirements will be put in place once the California Department of Public Health considers recommendations from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices of the United States Department of Health and Human Services, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the American Academy of Family Physicians.
In May the FDA authorized the use if the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in children 12-through-15-years-old. The vaccine has been authorized for individuals 16-years-and-older since early December 2020.
San Joaquin County Public Health Services states that 41.4% of the county’s 12 to 17 age group, students in 7th through 12 grades, is fully vaccinated as of Oct. 1. Another 10.1% is partially vaccinated and 48.5% is not vaccinated at all.
Full approval for children 12-years-and older corresponds to 7th through 12th grades and approval for children ages- 5-to-11 -years old corresponds to kindergarten through 6th grade students.
Students who are younger than the age of vaccine approval but in one of the corresponding grade levels will be required to get the vaccination once they come of age.
Vaccination requirements will take effect at the start of the school term, either Jan. 1 or July 1, following the full approval of that grade level.
The statement from the governor’s office did not list if any exemptions would be allowed for the COVID-19 vaccine or if there would be a testing option available to students in lieu of vaccination.
The governor’s office said local health departments and school districts are encouraged to implement the requirements ahead of the statewide requirements based on local circumstances.
