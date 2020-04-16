California Gov. Gavin Newsom is looking toward lifting stay-at-home orders and reopening the state for business, but rather than lay out a timeline, he and the state’s chief health official laid out the conditions that need to be in place before they consider relaxing the quarantine.
Near the end of the governor’s Tuesday online press conference, Newsom said it would be at least two weeks before the state would have an idea whether daily hospitalizations for COVID-19 were on the decline. He and California Department of Public Health Director Sonia Angell spelled out six factors that will shape the state’s strategy moving forward once hospitalizations are going down.
“The most important framework is our capacity to expand our testing, to appropriately address the tracing and tracking of individuals,” Newsom said.
Angell added that once people begin to move about in their communities again, the risk of the coronavirus spreading will also increase again.
The second factor is to continue protecting those people at high risk of developing severe symptoms of COVID-19, including the elderly, be they in care homes and group housing or living at home, as well as people of all ages with compromised immune systems.
“No. 3 is addressing again the ongoing needs of hospital and alternative care delivery system to meet the needs of potential surges,” Newsom said, reiterating that when stay-at-home orders are loosened, the prospect of the coronavirus spreading will again be a threat. “We need to make sure that that infrastructure is protected and to make sure those assets are well prepared.”
The fourth factor involves continued work with public and private health care labs and with academic researchers to develop treatments for COVID-19.
“We have a unique opportunity to collaborate and make sure that these therapeutics continue to evolve,” Angell said. “They’re important especially in the absence of vaccines, because they allow people, if they do get sick, to recover more quickly and also not to end up in our care delivery system and put more pressure on our care delivery system.”
The fifth aspect is to continue physical distancing practices, especially in businesses, schools and child care facilities.
“Finally, our capacity always to turn on that faucet again and reinstate more vigorous controls,” Newsom said. “That’s just a process that will perhaps be the most challenging, if indeed we lean in and then have to lean back out as we toggle from stricter to looser interventions.”
“There’s no light switch here. I would argue it’s more like a dimmer,” Newsom added. “This toggling back and forth between more restrictive and less restrictive measures. More individual accountability, more individual responsibility as it relates to face coverings, as it relates to practicing physical distancing. More individual responsibility if you’ve been exposed to the virus, that we isolate you, and that we trace those that also may have been exposed, quarantine those that have tested positive.”
