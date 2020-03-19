Effective immediately, everyone in the state of California is required to stay home except for essential needs to reduce the public health impact of the new coronavirus.

California COVID-19 Stay-At-Home Order Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered all residents of California to stay at home, effective immediately, except for the most essential needs.

Grocery and convenience stores, food banks, and takeout and delivery restaurants will stay open. So will gas stations, banks, laundry services, pharmacies, and health care providers.

Public events and gatherings will stop. Bars, nightclubs, gyms and fitness studios, and dine-in restaurants will close.

Gov. Gavin Newsom described the stay-at-home order as "open-ended" in his announcement Thursday night. He said earlier that he did not expect schools to resume before the end of the school year.

More information is available on the state's Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response website.