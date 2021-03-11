Fully vaccinated people can meet together indoors without masks or social distancing and with unvaccinated people in small groups under similar conditions, according to new guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday.
In the guidance the CDC said people who are fully vaccinated — two weeks after their second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine dose and two weeks after their single Johnson & Johnson dose — can return to some activities they stopped before the pandemic.
“We know that people want to get vaccinated so they can get back to doing the things they enjoy with the people they love,” said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH. “There are some activities that fully vaccinated people can begin to resume now in their own homes.”
The guidance says visits or small gatherings between fully vaccinated people indoors in private spaces represents a minimal risk. The visits can take place without masks and people do not need to keep six feet apart.
In public spaces fully vaccinated people are encouraged to continue following all the COVID-19 precautions including wearing face masks, maintaining physical distancing and avoiding crowds.
Fully vaccinated people can meet with unvaccinated people of one household, such as relatives, without masks or social distancing as long as no one is at risk of severe COVID-19 disease.
The CDC said these conditions apply to non-healthcare settings.
People who have finished their vaccinations are also not required to quarantine or be tested if they are exposed to COVID-19 as long as they don’t show any symptoms.
The guidance states fully vaccinated people visiting unvaccinated people in households other than their own should take precautions and wear a face mask and maintain social distancing. Anyone, regardless of vaccination status should avoid medium or large size gatherings.
The CDC estimates that just 9.2 % of the population in the United States has been fully vaccinated.
The California Department of Public Health states through March 7 there have been 10,512,860 vaccines administered throughout California.
San Joaquin County states as of Monday the county Public Health Services has received 126,125 total doses of vaccine. Among county residents 160,013 doses have been administered with 111,827 being first doses and the remaining 48,186 being second doses.
Tracy is listed as having 20,224 doses given. There have been 14,253 first doses which is 20.82% of the city’s estimated 68,467 residents that are 16-years-and-older, the population eligible to receive the vaccination. There are 5,971 residents, 8.72% of the city, who have received the second dose.
The state announced on March 4 that they would reserve 40% of vaccine doses to be distributed among a quarter of the state who been hit hardest by the pandemic.
The communities receiving the priority on the vaccine will be based on the Healthy Place Index, which takes household income, education level, housing status and access to transportation into account.
The state said that the rate of infections for households making less than $40,000 is at 11.3 per 100,000 residents, more than double the rate 5.2 for households with an income of $120,000 or more. At the same time the state’s wealthiest populations are being vaccinated at nearly twice the rate of the poorest.
400 zip codes were identified across California that met the level of being one of the most impacted communities, 10 of the zip codes are in San Joaquin County but none are in Tracy or Mountain House.
Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of California Health and Human Services Agency said even with the vaccine distribution changes would cause a disruption in health care protection overall.
“Increasing vaccinations in our hardest-hit communities is both morally right, and good for public health, because it will slow the spread of disease,” Ghaly said. “By vaccinating more people, and those who are most vulnerable to COVID-19, science tells us that the disease should spread more slowly, giving variants fewer opportunities to take hold, and the health care system should be preserved.”
Once two million doses have been administered to the hardest hit populations over the next two weeks the Blueprint for a Safer Economy will be updated to allow for a slightly higher case rate in each tier to allow counties to loosen health restrictions at quicker pace. The blueprint will be updated again after four million doses have been given to that population.
During a San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday Dr. Maggie Park, county public health officer, said at a year into the pandemic she there are 67,657 confirmed positive cases in the county to date with 1,199 deaths.
“Looking back a year ago I do remember dreading our first death and to now say that we have 1,199 really makes me think of all the lives affected by those losses,” Park said.
During the meeting Park updated supervisors on the progress vaccinating county residents. As a state the old vaccine schedule with three phases and sub groups had been discontinued in favor of the Phase 1A and 1B schedule.
Currently the only phase being vaccinated is Phase 1A which includes healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents. As supplies allow Phase 1B is also being vaccinated which includes people over 65-years-old, people working in agriculture and food, education and childcare and emergency services workers.
In the county more than 50,000 seniors 65-years and older out of an estimated 95,000 have received their first vaccine dose and 20,000 have received their second dose.
She also noted COVID-19 outbreaks at long term care facilities since July have been stopping as more residents and facility staff are vaccinated.
The county had been receiving up to 9,000 vaccinations a week and this week received a shipment of 17,000.
A small amount of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine was shipped to the county and will be set aside for used with a San Joaquin County Mobile Clinics team that will visit farms and packing sheds to vaccinate farm laborers as part of the initiative to vaccinate agriculture workers.
The county won’t receive any more of the one dose vaccine until March 23.
Park said the state may move from the Purple to Red tier next week but she couldn’t say how long it would take the county to reach the Orange or Yellow tiers.
“I can’t say from red to orange how long that would take. You see how our case rate is not moving down in chunks anymore, it’s going to be more gradual as we get to these lower numbers but if the state as a whole continues to vaccinate and we get to that four million mark where we’ve vaccinated four million people in the HPI Quartile 1 then even the marker from moving from red to orange changes and is more lax,” Park said. “That’s the goal is that we keep moving towards that as a state and if everyone puts their best foot forward towards that we should all be moving towards orange sooner than would have been if that wasn’t changed.”
For more information on the COVID-19 vaccination and check vaccine eligibility visit myturn.ca.gov, or go to sjready.org/events/covid19/vaccines.
