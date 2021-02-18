People between the ages of 16 and 65-years-old with certain medical conditions will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting March 15 under new guidance from the California Department of Public Health issued Saturday.
Under the guidance, healthcare providers will be able to use their judgement to give the vaccine to people who are deemed to be at very high risk of contracting and dying of COVID -19 because of a severe health condition. This includes:
• Cancer
• Chronic kidney disease of stage four or above
• Chronic pulmonary disease requiring oxygen
• Down Syndrome
• Weakened immune system from an organ transplant
• Pregnancy
• Sickle cell disease
• Heart conditions including heart failure, coronary artery disease and cardiomyopathies
• Severe obesity
• Type 2 diabetes mellitus
Health care providers can also give the vaccine because of a developmental or high-risk disability if any of these conditions apply:
• A person is likely to develop severe, life threatening illness or die from a COVID-19 infection
• Being infected with COVID-19 would prevent a person from receiving ongoing care or critical services for their survival
• Receiving adequate and timely COVID-19 care would be difficult because of a person’s disability
As of Tuesday, the California Department of Public Health reported 6,435,184 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered across California out the 8,406,525 that have been delivered to health care providers and other agencies for distribution.
San Joaquin County is reporting 85,380 doses of the vaccine have been administered.
The county is offering vaccinations to people in Phase 1A which includes healthcare workers and long-term care residents.
People 65-years-and-older can receive the vaccine as supplies allow as part of Phase 1B.
The county recommends people over 65 to contact their primary care physician or health care provider for information about vaccination opportunities or check with providers in the community or Safeway which are listed on the county’s website https://sjready.org/events/covid19/vaccines.html.
A list of upcoming vaccination clinics is also listed there.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.