With the COVID-19 pandemic leaving many things up in the air, Jefferson School District's board of education found itself at a crossroads during its meeting on Tuesday night.
Initially the board's Dec. 1 meeting was meant to finalize plans for the school to re-open no earlier than Jan. 4. While this motion is still set in place, with plans from Superintendent James Bridges already proposed, a finalized date for reopening campuses for all students has currently been left pending in light of the newest COVID-19 data showing a spike in cases throughout the state and the purple "widespread" tier status of San Joaquin County.
"It's heartbreaking," said board president Debbie Wingo, sympathizing with usual school traditions that students have missed out on this year, like sixth-grade science camp and the Jefferson band performing in local town parades. "But we've got to do what we feel is best for the entire community, and I probably speak for everyone when I say it weighs heavily on us. I haven't made a decision, but I am erring toward caution."
After JSD's previous meeting in November, the district sent out a survey to parents to take the temperature on where they stood in regards to a reopening plan. The survey revealed that 43% of parents were in favor of continuing distance learning, while 31% were in favor of doing a full campus reopening. An additional 24% of parents surveyed expressed preference for an A/B Hybrid learning model in January and 2% were in favor of the Jefferson Virtual Learning Academy, which is its virtual independent study school program.
To simplify the numbers further, district staff separated survey data into two categories with 55% of parents in favor of in-person instruction and 43% in favor of instructor-led distance learning, noting the other 2% that would continue with independent study.
Based on this data, Bridges presented two options for parents to choose from and commit to until at least the end of the second trimester in March. The first option gives students who wish to return to campus the option to return five days a week, while still having "Zoom Independent Practice" at home in the afternoons to eliminate the need for an in-person lunch recess. The second option allows students to continue distance learning.
Approximately 150 students who meet special-need requirements have been brought back on campus. Per state guidelines, JSD schools are considered "open" and wouldn't require the application for a waiver under the purple tier, which normally does not allow for schools to reopen campuses if they were not previously open under the less restrictive red or orange tiers.
"If the board wants to reopen in purple, I would urge that we do that based on the model that I presented tonight, which will allow for more social distancing. Because, we will be bringing back the children who want to return to school and allowing those families who want to stay home to continue distance learning," said Bridges, inferring the ability for class sizes to be smaller, enabling more space between desks and students.
Although the plan has yet to be approved formally, teachers will still be tasked with prepping their classrooms for the potential return of students. In addition to providing classrooms with a stock of PPE equipment, the school district purchased additional air purifiers to place in each classroom.
The goal for the district is to be prepared so that when the date to reopen schools is finalized, the transition time would be short, with the potential for students to come back as early as the following week after a final decision is made. The final pieces of the puzzle include settling on an official reopening date and finalizing details in that aspect, including the possibility of restructuring class rosters and accommodations for teachers.
"My biggest concern is teachers with some kind of pre-existing condition and how we can accommodate them through this process because the last thing I want to do is to put someone who has those kinds of conditions, is more vulnerable to this disease, and put them at risk," said board member Pete Carlson.
All board members agreed that distance learning was not ideal for all its students both academically and socially and also acknowledged that teachers were outputting extra effort in order to make successful learning environments during this time. However, with COVID-19 restrictions pending, alluded from Gov. Gavin Newsom's press conference on Monday, they were hesitant to make a premature decision.
The next JSD board meeting will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 14. At this time the board will analyze COVID data and deliberate further on the district's reopening schedule.
"I recognize that none of this is ideal for any of us in so many aspects," said board member Dan Wells. "But for as long as I've been serving on this board, it's been brought up several times, our number one issue is safety. Obviously our mission is to educate students, but we shouldn't be doing it at the price of their safety."
Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030
