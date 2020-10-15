Lammersville Unified School District announced plans to bring students back to campus in phases for hybrid in-person instruction over the next few months.
Kindergarten students will return to classrooms on Nov. 3 for a hybrid schedule with other grades being slowly phased in to follow. All grades will be back to campus by Jan. 4.
In a letter sent Tuesday to families, teachers and staff, Superintendent Kirk Nicholas said the district worked on recommendations to bring small groups of students back to classrooms in mid-September. This included special education students, English learners and at-risk students needing intervention.
In early October, staff presented a timeline where additional grade levels could return in a phased approach over the following weeks and months, which was approved by the Lammersville Board of Education trustees.
Under the plan, transitional kindergarten and kindergarten students would return for hybrid in-person instruction on Nov. 3, with teachers reporting to their school sites on Oct. 26.
First and second grade classes return to campus for hybrid in-person instruction on Nov. 9, with teachers at their sites on Nov. 2.
The remainder of students in grades sixth through 12th grades return after the winter break on Jan. 4 for hybrid in-person instruction.
Sixth through 8th grade teachers return to their schools on Dec. 14 and Mountain House High teachers head back to campus on Dec. 7.
Nicholas said when the district transitioned to distance learning at the start of the school year, students were grouped ─ at parents’ request ─ by those who wanted the hybrid model or an online model.
In kindergarten through eighth grade, 2,803 students are hybrid instruction and 1,896 are in the Lammersville Virtual Learning Academy.
At Mountain House High parents chose to put 1,350 students in a hybrid instruction and 350 are on the Online Pathway Program.
Nicholas said the Lammersville Virtual Learning Academy and Online Pathway Program will remain the same after hybrid instruction begins.
Principals will be sending parents information about the transition from distance learning to hybrid instruction in the next few days.
Safety protocols and logistics for the students' return will be discussed at the Oct. 21 school board meeting.
