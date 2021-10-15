The Chabot-Las Positas Community College District announced on Oct. 8 through a press release that it would be requiring all students attending in-person classes or participating in on-campus activities in the spring semester, to show proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The district, which includes Las Positas College in Livermore – one of the three junior colleges heavily attended by Tracy residents – said students are required to have their vaccination approved before they are eligible to register for any in-person classes and must receive their final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to becoming eligible to visit CLPCCD campuses. On-campus activities besides classes include any clubs, sports or services such as tutoring, use of the school library and other facilities.
“It is the belief of the Board of Trustees that as a public agency it is incumbent upon our district to ensure our students are learning and our faculty and staff are working in the safest possible environment,” the district said in a statement. “After much consultation with health officials and our education partners throughout the state, the Board felt it best to go in this direction and mandate a COVID-19 vaccination for all faculty and staff, and all students attending in-person classes beginning in spring 2022. Within the mandate, the Board made provisions for medical and religious exemptions and our students, faculty and staff were notified of this.”
Students who will be attending classes online-only and will not be visiting campus for any reason will not be required to submit a proof of vaccination in order to register for classes. The district will also permit exemptions for those who have a verified medical or religious reason – as defined in federal or state regulations – but may be subject to additional safety protocols, which will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
Las Positas College will be the fourth college in the area to mandate proof of receiving a COVID-19 vaccination for its students and staff. San Joaquin Delta College just announced in September that it would also be requiring staff and students to be fully vaccinated against the virus by spring semester. University of the Pacific in Stockton put its vaccine mandate into effect on Aug. 1 at the start of the Fall 2021 semester. CSU Stanislaus in Modesto, by California Law for all California State Universities and Universities of California, started mandating the vaccine in July of this year.
The Yosemite Community College School District, which Modesto Junior College is part of, said the district will be voting on whether or not to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for the upcoming spring semester on its Oct. 20 meeting. This comes after the recommendation was made during a special meeting held on Sept. 20 by Modesto Junior College President Dr. Santanu Bandyopadhay, who discussed survey responses recorded from 6,188 MJC students.
The survey revealed the following:
• 51% of students responding to the survey reported that they would like to have a vaccine/testing requirement for Spring 2021.
• 63% of students responding to the survey reported that they preferred a testing mandate.
• 41% of students responding to the survey reported that they may go elsewhere if a vaccine mandate were instituted by YCCD.
In his comments to the Board, Bandyopadhyay stated that such a requirement would allow for reduced social distancing and increased class sizes, maximizing access to in-person courses and reducing the interruption to instruction experienced when a positive case is reported.
Jeanette Fontana, Director of Marketing and Public Relations with the college, said that with a reduction of positive COVID-19 cases on campus Modesto Junior College could increase operational efficiencies that have been reduced by the dedication of staff time to COVID-19 contact tracing and sanitization procedures.
“The college community is best served by an environment that allows us to concentrate effort on the delivery of critical services and increased access to essential courses and career technical education for students. Modesto Junior College has plans to incentivize students who share vaccination status with the College,” Fontana said in an email to the Tracy Press.
California residents, including students, may access their COVID-19 vaccine record at any time via https://myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov/.
