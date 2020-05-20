A resource for San Joaquin County residents and families is extending its reach in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The call center for 211 San Joaquin, an information and referral service, took nearly three times as many calls in April 2020 as in April 2019: 4,339 compared with 1,138 a year earlier.
Many of the callers were seeking help with food, housing, utility payments and mental health.
People who need help getting to a food bank may be able to benefit from partnerships between 211 San Joaquin and DoorDash, United Way and Lyft.
“211SJ has been, and continues to be, an easy streamlined service to connect people to local help during this health and economic emergency,” Chief Operating Officer Tiffany Phovixay said in a recent statement.
To get help through 211 San Joaquin, people can call 211 on any phone or send a text to 898211 with their zip code. The service is available at all hours and in dozens of languages.
