The mandatory indoor masking requirement for California schools will end on March 11 and move to a strong recommendation for masks for individuals regardless of vaccination status.
Dr. Mark Ghaly, California Health and Human Services Secretary announced the masking requirement change for California during a teleconference with reporters on Monday afternoon. Governors in Oregon and Washington also announced similar masking recommendations.
Ghaly said the continued decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations and a projection of a continued decline in the next few weeks led to the masking changes.
“We essentially look at the data, we’re seeing really encouraging trends. We know that some communities are experiencing lower than average, and others are going to be experiencing higher than average. So as we see where we’re heading as we use both the new framework the CDC provided as well as our existing framework this feels like the right time,” Ghaly said. “There’s the data that supports it both on the transmission end and the hospital impact side. I have been pleased with how the data has come down and it is the right moment to transition from that requirement to the strong recommendation.”
The masking requirement for local schools will be consistent with the state recommendation. In a letter sent to parents and guardians on Monday, Tracy Unified School District Superintendent Brian Stephens said the district continues to follow the guidance from the California Department of Public Health.
“Over the last school year, TUSD has followed California Department of Public Health (CDPH) guidance and mandates to allow for full in-person instruction in the safest way possible. At no point in time have we created stricter guidance than our county and state, nor have we gone outside of the guidelines and requirements to implement our own less-strict district policies,”
“Stephens wrote. “CDPH will be updating K-12 Schools Guidance to reflect that after 11:59 p.m. on March 11, 2022, students and staff members in K-12 settings will be strongly recommended, not required, to mask while indoors.”
On Feb. 15 Ghaly announced the state’s masking requirement mandate was moving to strongly recommended for vaccinated individuals and pledged officials would revisit masking in schools in two weeks.
In that time cases and case rates dropped 66%, with hospitalizations down 48% and pediatric hospitalizations down 47%. Hospital admissions on a daily basis with COVID-19 positive patients are down 50% and the test positivity rate has decreased 53%.
“We knew that today’s focus is in part is what is happening in schools,” Ghaly said. “California has among the lowest pediatric hospitalizations compared to other states.
“This is in part about the important mitigation tools we’ve equipped schools with throughout the year.”
He added that projections for the next few weeks show a continued decline in COVID numbers, and in 2 weeks schools will likely achieve even lower rates of new cases.
“The two weeks is important because we see ourselves getting even lower, creating a less likelihood for community and frankly school transmission, and that is key. If we can cut transmission rates by 25% or even 50% more in the next 11 or so days that creates an even lower risk for individuals, masked or unmasked, from getting infected in schools, which are really essential places,” Ghaly said.
“Many families and young students don’t have a choice. They go to school because that’s the school in their neighborhood, that’s the school they are assigned to, that’s the school where they get essential services, developmental services and access to food.”
The decision to move to a strong recommendation instead of making masking optional was due in part to the lingering effects of the omicron surge.
“We are coming out of what was one of the most devastating surges that we experienced as a state, where healthcare systems are still reeling where they aren’t quite 100% back to their baselines and that’s going to take a long road,” Ghaly said. “There are a lot of members of our community who still are at risk. There are children who are not eligible for a vaccine yet, those kids under the age of five, we have individuals who are disabled, those who are older who have yes been boosted and vaccinated but still carry a significant degree of risk even as we see numbers coming lower.”
The indoor masking mandate for unvaccinated individuals was also moved to strongly recommended starting at midnight on Tuesday.
Healthcare, long-term care settings and jails and prisons continue to have a mandatory masking requirement due their congregate, high-risk settings
“This is the state-level guidance, local jurisdictions, local health jurisdictions and schools and school districts may decide to keep or add additional requirements beyond what the state is outlining today,” Ghaly said.
Ghaly said the state will continue to provide resources to school including testing and masks.
“We must ensure that there is low risk of catching COVID in schools for both students and staff,” Ghaly said. “ We must remain prepared to adjust as the conditions of the virus adjust.”
Ghaly said that no person can be prevented from wearing a mask as condition of participation in an activity or entrance into a business or school.
“We know that there has been a lot of community discourse about masking, a lot of individuals on one side of the issue or the other, and this is just a reminder California respects the diversity of our state, respects the individual choice to continue to protect their health, to keep using a mask and this is going to be an important objective not just in our school communities but in our businesses and across our culture and commerce in this state,” Ghaly said.
