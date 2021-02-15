McKinley School students took part in a virtual read-a-long promoting reading and literacy on Tuesday.
The event featured author Lisa Caprelli leading the Unicorn Jazz Kid’s Club and its “The Thing I Do,” an online program started during the pandemic featuring children from across the country sending in photos and videos talking about why they like to read and promoting reading books and reading aloud with others.
McKinley School first-grader Victoria Castaneda is a member of the Unicorn Jazz Kid’s Club, had already connected with Caprelli and was one of the featured participants in Tuesday’s program, introducing the read-along that was tailored for the school.
Caprelli had visited McKinley School before the pandemic began and a return visit in May was cancelled because of the pandemic COVID restrictions. A virtual program about reading was planned instead.
The Unicorn Jazz show” The Thing I Do” continues on Amazon television.
