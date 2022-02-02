A new COVID-19 testing site in Tracy will offer tests 5 days a week including Saturdays and Sundays in an effort to increase accessibility to testing.
Raj Singh with Sikhs of Tracy said the organization facilitated the new fixed testing site at the Sikh Temple Gurdwara Sahib Tracy, 11770 W. Clover Road.
Testing will be done by Curative and will be a self-collected, shallow nasal RT-PCR test with results available in one or two days from receipt of the sample at the lab.
Last year the Sikhs of Tracy helped bring Curative mobile COVID-19 testing vans to sites around San Joaquin County.
“It’s the same company and we’re bringing them back just to make the site … more accessible to the entire population of America. It doesn’t matter, you’re a Tracy resident or a San Joaquin or a Stanislaus or a Sacramento or Bay Area —this is open to all without issue,” Singh said.
The Sikh Temple on Clover Road will give tests from 9 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
Singh said it was important to have this site offer weekend testing as there are just few sites around the county that currently have testing available on Saturday and Sunday.
“If we kind of look around on the weekend that there’s no testing sites available to have people get tested, it’s only Monday through Friday, 9 to 5 kind of thing. That’s why we coordinated and facilitated with Curative,” Singh said.
The testing will start as a hybrid model, with both drive-through testing and an area for people to walk up and be tested. Organizers will see which way works more efficiently and make a change if needed.
The testing site will be ongoing for people to utilize each week. People are encouraged to make an appointment for the easy in-and-out, and walk-ins are welcome as well. Testing appointments can be made at https://book.curative.com/sites/34553.
Singh said the testing is at no cost and open to people with or without insurance and a person’s immigration status will not be asked.
People will be asked to wear a mask, maintain social distancing and no smoking is allowed while waiting for the test.
For more information on the testing they can contact Curative at 888-702-9042 or visit www.curative.com.
