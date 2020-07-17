The administration at New Jerusalem Elementary School District, which oversees Delta Charter Schools, outlined plans this week to start school using distance learning.
A letter to families (download .docx), dated Wednesday, cited the new joint guidelines from the San Joaquin County Office of Education and county Public Health Services, which recommend keeping students off campus at least through the end of August.
Delta Charter Elementary, Delta Charter High, New Jerusalem School and Delta Bridges, the district’s “site-based” schools, will begin the 2020-21 school year on Aug. 17. Until further notice, their classes will be entirely distance learning.
The district also has three virtual schools, Delta Home, Delta Charter Online and Delta Keys. Delta Home students will start the school year Aug. 12, and the other two schools will reopen Aug. 5. Although they already use a distance learning model, students will not have resource center or on-site enrichment access until campuses are allowed to reopen.
Students will have regular access to a teacher and school staff and will be required to complete assignments, either via the Internet or using books and workbooks. Daily assignments, quizzes and tests will be graded.
