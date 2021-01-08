A new mobile COVID-19 van will be making weekly trips to Tracy and other cities in San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties, offering free coronavirus testing to residents.
Rep. Josh Harder announced the mobile testing in hopes of increasing COVID -19 testing in the region.
“We heard from communities across the Valley that we’re low on testing capacity – so we went and found some more,” Harder said. “The first step in combating the virus is understanding where it is – this will give us a better chance to do that while also giving people more opportunities to get tested.”
The testing is being administered by Curative, one of the largest providers of COVID-19 testing in the country.
The van is scheduled to visit Tracy every Sunday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. each week at Ritter Family Ball Park, 2300 N. Tracy Blvd.
Curative uses self-administered oral test with a salvia swab.
The test is free to anyone, including people without health insurance, and can be given to children. People wanting to be tested can sign up for a time slot to take the test starting four days prior to the testing day at wwwe.curative.com/CA10.
Other cities that will have the van visit each week will be:
• Patterson on Mondays at the Hammon Senior Center parking lot, 1033 W. Las Palmas Avenue.
n Riverbank on Tuesdays at the Riverbank Communi9ty Center parking lot, 3600 Santa Fe Street
• Manteca on Wednesdays at the City Hall parking lot, 1001 W. Center Street
• Oakdale on Thursdays at the Family Resource Center parking lot, 631 F Street
• Ceres on Fridays at the Central Valley Opportunity Center Ceres parking lot, 3860 Brickit Court
• Modesto on Saturdays at the King Kennedy Center parking lot, 601 Martin Luther King Drive
