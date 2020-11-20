Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a curfew order for residents in counties in the purple “widespread” tier, including San JoaquinCounty, in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.
Newsom’s curfew, issued as a Limited Stay at Home Order on Nov. 19, calls for people to refrain from any activities or gathering outside their homes with others between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. for one month until Dec. 21.
The state health department said the curfew was necessary to prevent the state’s health care system from being overwhelmed with rising number of infections.
In a written statement acting state health officer Erica Pan said, “Reducing movement and mixing of individual Californians is critical to decreasing transmission, hospitalizations and deaths.”
The order states that activities occurring between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. are often non-essential and more related to social activities and gathering with a higher chance of people not wearing face coverings and not following 6-foot social distancing requirements.
Currently 41 counties are in the purple tier accounting for more than 94% of the state’s population.
The curfew will not apply to people associated with operation, maintenance ore use of critical infrastructure.
The curfew does not apply to people experiencing homelessness.
People in the same household are allowed to leave their residence but cannot gather with any one from another household.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Thursday after the curfew was announced saying, “We support the safety of our citizens on all levels, and we will continue to enforce all orders to the best of our abilities at the lowest level to ensure your families stay safe. We will continue to educate the public regarding public health recommendations.”
The statement ended adding, “At this point, educating the public has been the only approach we’ve had to take. We will continue with that path.”
After Saturday, the curfew goes into effect for counties two days after moving into the purple tier.
The state health department said the curfew is scheduled to end at 5 a.m. on Dec. 21, but it can be modified or extended if necessary.
* Tracy Press is currently waiting for a statement from Tracy Police Department and will update this article after that time.
