Youth ages 12 to 15-years-old have gotten the green light to receive Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
After teasing it for the past couple weeks, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration formally announced the new age requirements for the Pfizer vaccine on Monday. The Pfizer vaccine originally only had the Emergency Use Authorization for residents ages 16 and up when it was approved in December of last year.
California Department of Public Health announced the next day that appointments for residents ages 12 to 15 would be made available on MyTurn.gov on Thursday in wake of the new age requirements.
“The FDA’s expansion of the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to include adolescents 12 through 15 years of age is a significant step in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D. “Today’s action allows for a younger population to be protected from COVID-19, bringing us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy and to ending the pandemic. Parents and guardians can rest assured that the agency undertook a rigorous and thorough review of all available data, as we have with all of our COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorizations.”
The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine will be administered as a series of two doses, three weeks apart, the same dosage and dosing regimen for 16 years of age and older according to a press release sent out by the FDA. The FDA also included statistics that recorded over 1.5 million COVID-19 cases reported for individuals aged 11 to 17-years-old to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention during the months of March and April.
During a media briefing on Tuesday, State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan and Secretary of the California Health and Human Services Dr. Mark Ghaly mentioned that more than 30% of California’s 16 and 17-year-olds have already received at least their first dose of the vaccine since their eligibility was announced.
“We know that it's a big, big announcement that the FDA finds that this is a safe vaccine and efficacious vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds. We anticipated this for the last many weeks and have been planning accordingly,” said Ghaly. “We still know that young people may experience some side effects and some minimal issues like fatigue, fever, headache – very typical things that we've seen a number of adults experience, but that more significant side effects and consequences of vaccine are very rare.”
During its safety evaluation, the FDA conducted an ongoing randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial in the U.S. which included 2,260 participants aged 12 to 15-years-old. About half received the placebo vaccine while the other half received Pfizer. Both groups were monitored for at least two months following their second dose, according to the FDA’s press release.
“The most commonly reported side effects in the adolescent clinical trial participants, which typically lasted 1-3 days, were pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache, chills, muscle pain, fever and joint pain,” said an excerpt from the press releases’ safety data. “With the exception of pain at the injection site, more adolescents reported these side effects after the second dose than after the first dose, so it is important for vaccination providers and recipients to expect that there may be some side effects after either dose, but even more so after the second dose. The side effects in adolescents were consistent with those reported in clinical trial participants 16 years of age and older.”
Both Pan and Ghaly – who are practiced pediatricians – have children that fall under the new age category and said that they looked forward the added protection that will allow their kids to socialize more.
“The fact that we can now provide a certain degree of confidence and protection to those young people to start to resume activities, visit more with friends, visit with families and friends, I think it's a tremendous opportunity for that group to sort of experience that sense of normalcy that they have been missing,” said Ghaly.
Both touched upon the state’s strategies for outreach during the briefing, such as using “micro-influencers” for special campaigns targeted toward teens. Pan and Ghaly also said that the state was streamlining the enrollment process for pediatricians and family providers to receive vaccines to administer to patients. At this time, parental consent for vaccines is required for all non-emancipated minors but the state is exploring different ways for parents to give their consent, such as electronic signatures on the MyTurn app and video consent.
Pan and Ghaly hope that with more eligibility and increased vaccine supply that families will be able to make appointments to get vaccinated together, thus moving the state closer to reaching President Biden’s 70% herd immunity goal.
“Every shot counts,” said Pan. “I want to remind everyone that the COVID-19 vaccine is free for all Californians, regardless of insurance, and immigration status, which would not be asked any COVID-19 testing treatment or vaccinations will not affect anyone's immigration status, or be shared with immigration agencies.”
