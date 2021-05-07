President Joseph Biden announced on Tuesday a new COVID-19 vaccination goal during a speech at the White House. The goal is for 70% of the adult population in the United States receive at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose and for at least 160 million adults to be fully vaccinated by Independence Day.
Biden’s announcement comes as both state and national officials urge more people ages 16 and up to get their vaccine.
In an effort to make vaccinations easier find, the President directed tens of thousands of pharmacies in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program to offer walk-in appointments for the COVID vaccination. Resources from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be redirected to support popup clinics, smaller community vaccination sites and mobile vaccination clinics.
During his announcement, Biden further said new allocations of vaccines will be directed to rural health clinics across the country, with federal funding provided for vaccine outreach and education.
Once the Food and Drug Administration issues an Emergency Youth Authorization for the Pfizer vaccine for children 12 to 15 years old, the president’s administration will order states to make the age group eligible immediately for the vaccine. Vaccines will be allocated to pediatricians and family physicians to ensure as many eligible youth as possible also have opportunities to be vaccinated by July 4.
As of Tuesday, the California Public Health Department reported statewide that 12,989,812 people – just more than 40% – are fully vaccinated, while 6,114,848 people are partially vaccinated.
30,700,655 doses have been given in the state, with an average of 263,750 administered each day.
Vaccine scheduling and questions are being managed through the myturn.ca.gov site.
