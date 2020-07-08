San Joaquin Regional Transit District is one of three California transit agencies receiving millions of dollars in grant money from the federal relief act signed into law in March.
San Joaquin RTD has been granted $16.3 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, which will support transit service it provides throughout the county, including to Stockton Metropolitan Airport.
The relief act provided a total of $25 billion for public transportation across the country. The other California recipients are the cities of Santa Maria and Culver City, both in Southern California.
San Joaquin RTD reduced service when stay-at-home orders were put in place. Service will be increasing again in August, though not yet to pre-pandemic levels. Fares are still being collected on commuter and Van Go services, but not on RTD’s regular bus routes.
Passengers are required to use face coverings at stations and on all buses and vans. Social distancing is mandatory, and staggered seating is encouraged to keep 6 feet between people as much as possible. RTD cleans vehicles every night with disinfectants and sanitizing fog.
More information about the agency’s response to the pandemic can be found on its website: sanjoaquinrtd.com/covid-19.
