San Joaquin County rolled out its Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) this week, which is aimed at preventing evictions and helping landlords meet their financial obligations.
The county government gained access to $29.3 million through the Federal Consolidated Appropriations Act, a $2.3 trillion spending bill that included $900 billion in COVID-19 relief that pass both the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate on bipartisan votes in December, and was signed into law by then-president Donald Trump on Dec. 27. California Senate Bill 91 is also contributing money to the program.
The money made available locally by this legislation will pay for up to 12 months of rent and utility expenses, including past-due and future bills, dating back to April 2020 and through June of this year. It is available for households bringing in 80% or less of the area median income, with priority for households making 50% or less of the area median income.
The San Joaquin Council of Governments reports that the area median income for a household in San Joaquin County is $53,274, and the average earned income for an individual in the county is $22,645.
In cases where the relief funding is approved the county will make payments directly to the utilities or landlords. Under SB 91 landlords must agree to accept 80% of the back rent owed to them and tenants must continue to pay at least 25% of their rent.
In order to apply for this relief tenants must create an account through an online portal at www.sjgov.org/covid19/grants and submit an electronic application. People living within Stockton city limits must apply at www.stocktonca.gov/renthelp.
Information is available by calling 2-1-1, or by email at ERAPQuestions@sjgov.org.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
