A temporary school shutdown has caused Jennifer Morelos to add a couple of tasks to her job as New Jerusalem School’s cafeteria supervisor.

Instead of serving breakfast and lunch to a line of kids at the school’s cafeteria-gymnasium, on Wednesday, she and district bus driver Michael Lawlor rolled up inside the gate of Orchard RV Park on Highway 132, where a group of kids were expecting their daily visit.

They proceeded to hand out sack lunches, plus some breakfast for the next day, along with cold milk and drinks, all with the same friendly rapport that she and the kids have when they’re on campus.

“You get to know them, so when you come out here, you have that sense of community and family, where you know them by name,” Morelos said.

Last week was the first week school was out of session because of the school district’s COVID-19 stay-at-home directive. Since then, the food services staff at New Jerusalem Elementary School District has been making deliveries to Orchard RV Park and the San Joaquin River Club, where many of the students live, as well as offering meals for pickup at the school on the corner of Koster and Durham Ferry roads.

Missy Cochrane, food services manager for the district, said that most of the kids are from low-income families, so they qualify for federal school breakfast and lunch programs. The meals are part of the district’s routine when kids are on campus, and Cochrane applied to have that program continue during the COVID-19-related shutdown. After preparing meals as they usually do, food services workers load up a van with boxes full of sack lunches and cold milk and drinks and then set out to make deliveries.

“I stand out front here, and they (Morelos and Lawlor) go out to the 132 park and the families go up to them to grab the meals, and they also go to the River Club. It’s grab and go,” Cochrane said, adding that hot food is part of the lunch. “Today we have hot chicken sandwiches. Yesterday we had burritos.”

Morelos added that the need for deliveries has grown, as has the number of people who drive to the school for pickups.

“I’d say at least 90 to 100 that we’re delivering, and at least 40 to 50 here,” she said.

Orchard RV Park resident Erin Anderson said that with five of her six kids normally at school, she appreciates how much the school breakfast and lunch program does for her family, especially now that the kids are at home all day.

“It’s a big help. They all sit down and have lunch together and discuss what’s going on with schoolwork,” she said.

The daily visit from the food services van also reminds her and the children how much they miss school now that they’re in their second week of staying at home.

“I’m ready for school to be back in. They want to go all back,” she said, and was echoed by a chorus of children all saying, “I want to go back!”

“They’re doing an excellent job of getting these meals out to everybody. You can’t ask for anything more,” Anderson said, adding: “The teachers are very involved. Some of them have YouTube channels to read to the kids. Everybody is trying to help each other.”

New Jerusalem Superintendent David Thoming said the U.S. Department of Agriculture supports the breakfast and lunch program when school is in session. The USDA extended the program through the COVID-19 shutdown at the request of the state of California.

“We have a lot of families in our community that need help, and they rely on us for that,” Thoming said. “We’re doing everything we can to continue to provide that service, and ramping it up by delivering.

“Typically the kids would come on the school bus to get here. Families didn’t have to add that extra burden of driving down here. We wanted to make it as easy as possible to get the food to them.”

He added that the district wanted families to comply with the state’s stay-at-home order. So the district delivers meals every weekday, adding extra meals to the delivery on Fridays to get families through the weekend, and plans to continue the program through spring break.

With the federal government’s help and resources already within the district, it was a logical step to reach out to the district’s families.

“We’ve got some great staff members who took the ball and ran with it to make it all happen. It’s our community,” Thoming said. “Most of us that work here, we grew up here. It’s trying to help each other as much as we can.”