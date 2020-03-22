Effective immediately, everyone in the state of California is required to stay home except for essential needs to reduce the public health impact of the new coronavirus.
In San Joaquin County, flouting the order is now a misdemeanor.
Grocery and convenience stores, food banks, and takeout and delivery restaurants will stay open. So will gas stations, banks, laundry services, pharmacies, and health care providers.
Public events and gatherings must stop. Bars, nightclubs, gyms and fitness studios, and dine-in restaurants will close, along with all businesses that are not deemed "essential" or "critical."
Here is a detailed list of "essential critical infrastructure workers" (PDF) who are still on the job.
Gov. Gavin Newsom described the stay-at-home order as "open-ended" in his announcement Thursday night. He said earlier in the week that he did not expect schools to resume before the end of the school year.
Governor Gavin Newsom makes a major announcement on California’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. https://t.co/VlQM38OkYK— Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) March 20, 2020
More information is available on the state's Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response website, including a list of Frequently Asked Questions.
On Saturday, the public health officer and director of emergency services in San Joaquin County issued a local order affirming and implementing Newsom's statewide executive order. The county order is mandatory, and those who do not follow it are guilty of a misdemeanor crime and could face a fine or jail time.
Everyone must "at all times as reasonably possible maintain social distancing of at least six feet from any other person when they are outside their residence," including people whose jobs are considered essential.
Residents who want to report someone violating the stay-at-home order can call their local police department. Tracy Police Department's nonemergency line is 831-6550.
Those who are homeless are exempt from the county order, but they are urged to find shelter or, if that isn't possible, to avoid being in encampments of more than 10 people.
As of 5 p.m. Sunday, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in San Joaquin County was 41, up from 29 on Saturday, including the two elderly patients whose deaths were reported Wednesday.
More information is available at www.sjcphs.org/coronavirus.aspx.
The city of Tracy also published a list of Frequently Asked Questions (PDF) over the weekend in response to the governor's executive order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.