Registered nurses in the San Joaquin County system and their allies gathered for a five-day strike from Oct. 7 to Oct. 12 in front of San Joaquin General Hospital and for one day at the San Joaquin General administration building on Oct. 9. The strike was in response to ongoing concerns about patient care, safe staffing ratios, lack of available personal protective equipment in facilities and extreme contract changes, according to a press release sent out by the California Nurses Association.
This is the second time this year that San Joaquin County nurses ─ who collectively work in the county's public health department, jails, clinics and hospital ─ have organized to strike, the first two-day strike held early last March.
In addition to leading picketing demonstrations and rallies throughout the week, Cal Nurses organized a socially-distanced hour-long vigil at the hospital's lawn on Oct. 10 for nurses who died from being infected by COVID-19 while on the job.
