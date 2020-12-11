The San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters reported last week that the Nov. 3, 2020, election saw the highest turnout ever, with 292,181 ballots cast out of 365,839 registered voters, a turnout of 80.04%.
Tracy had an even higher voter turnout, with 38,972 voters casting ballots out of 47,222 registered voters, an 82.53% turnout.
Registrar of Voters Melinda Dubroff, in a statement released Friday, said the November turnout eclipses the March 2020 turnout, 34% countywide, and the November 2016 turnout, 68% countywide.
The overwhelming majority of San Joaquin County ballots, 264,693 (90.4%) were cast by mail. The state elections office sent out vote-by-mail ballots to all registered voters on Oct. 5 and gave voters a month to send them back. Voters in San Joaquin County also had four days leading up to the end of the day on Nov. 3 to cast their ballots in person at local voter service centers.
San Joaquin County voters cast 13,925 ballots (4.75%) in-person at voter service centers on Election Day, and 5,985 voters (2.04%) cast ballots at voter service centers in the 3 days leading up to Election Day. Another 8,215 votes (2.8%) were provisional or same-day registration ballots.
It took a month after Election Day to verify and count all of the ballots, with final results certified on Dec. 3.
