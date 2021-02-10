Sikhs in Tracy, Manteca Stockton, and Lodi will provide free COVID-19 testing to San Joaquin County residents starting this week as part of a mobile testing program.
The Sikh Community of San Joaquin County announced the COVID testing in an effort to help reduce the spread of the disease and open the county's economy faster.
A mobile testing van from Curative will visit each city, providing about 400 tests at each site using oral swabs.
The testing is open to any resident of any city at all of the testing sites.
Insurance is not needed to take the COVID test and immigration status is not asked or recorded.
The tests will be during the week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at four sites:
• Monday at the Tracy Sikh Temple, 16101 W. Grant Line Road, hosted by the Sikhs of Tracy and Mountain House
The van will also be at the Tracy Sikh Temple on the second Thursday of each month
• Wednesday at the Red Roof Inn, 1707 W. Fremont Street in Stockton, hosted by the American Desi Society
• Thursday at the VFW Veterans Center, 580 Moffat Boulevard in Manteca, hosted by the Sikhs of Manteca
• Friday at the Lodi Sikh Temple, 3123 E. Armstrong Road in Lodi hosted by the Sikhs of Lodi
The free testing will be provided each week at the sites as long as there is a demand and need for the testing.
People who want to be tested can schedule an appointment at www.curative.com. Walk-in appointments will also be allowed at all sites.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
