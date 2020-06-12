San Joaquin County Public Health Officer Dr. Maggie Park approved the latest stay-at-home order for the county on Thursday, listing some of the businesses and public gathering places that can open as of Friday, June 12, and those that will not be allowed to open.
Schools; day camps; casinos and card rooms; campgrounds and outdoor recreation, including pools; and hotels are now allowed to reopen.
Park noted that other, higher-risk venues — including bars and wineries, family entertainment centers and movie theaters, gyms, zoos and museums, pro sports without spectators, and film, television and movie production — are not allowed to open in San Joaquin County. Those venues are opening in some parts of the state, with the approval of their county health officers, and provided that those counties meet all the criteria for moving into Stage 3 of the state’s four-stage framework for reopening businesses and activities.
San Joaquin County has seen a recent resurgence in COVID-19 cases and is on the state’s watchlist because of the increase in new hospitalizations and reduction in available intensive care unit capacity in county hospitals.
