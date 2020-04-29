R.J. Bath, who owns the Pizza Guys restaurant in Tracy, delivered 50 free pizzas to Sutter Tracy Community Hospital at lunchtime Tuesday.
Pizza Guys restaurants have donated more than 9,200 pizzas to feed hospital workers in their communities since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company, based in Sacramento, has 70 locations across three states.
