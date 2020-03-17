The Diocese of Stockton has announced that all public daily and Sunday Catholic Masses are canceled until further notice beginning Wednesday.
The statement, issued Monday, said the closure was “following the guidance of state and national public health officials, and out of love and concern for God’s people.”
The decision comes in the middle of Lent, the 40-period leading up to Easter Sunday, one of the church's holiest days.
To slow the spread of the coronavirus, state and county health departments have urged everyone to limit gatherings to 50 people or fewer and maintain a social distance of 6 feet. The White House has called for people to avoid social visits and not gather in groups of 10 or more (see the President’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America - PDF).
The order covers both St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 163 W. Eaton Ave., and the parish’s Holy Family Center, 12100 W. Valpico Road. The parish normally celebrates Masses daily at St. Bernard’s, with a total of 10 Masses between the two sites on Saturday and Sunday.
The Diocese of Stockton granted dispensation from attending Sunday Mass until further notice.
St. Bernard’s has also canceled confessions, and the parish office will be closed for at least a week starting Saturday. Priests are on call for emergencies only.
"As you know, this is a very difficult time for our country and the world," the Rev. David Dutra said in a statement. "We need to stay in prayer and keep our focus on Jesus and not the storm; live our lives in faith not fear.
"We pray for all those who continue to work caring for and protecting us including military, emergency services, medical staffs, etc. We ask that you pray for all those who have lost their lives or are battling this illness."
All Catholic schools and campuses within the diocese, including St. Bernard’s Catholic School in Tracy, were closed Friday until further notice. Schools are in the process of beginning online and distance learning for their students.
