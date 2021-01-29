State officials this week explained the latest effort to prioritize people for the COVID-19 vaccines, making sure that people who have priority status for receiving the shots can get them, and those without priority status have an idea of when shots would be available to them.
MyTurn.ca.gov provides an avenue that allows people to communicate with the state’s vaccine distribution networks.
Government Operations Secretary Yolanda Richardson explained in a Tuesday press conference with California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly that the state is creating a framework to determine priority for the vaccine.
People who sign up for MyTurn can find out where they stand in that distribution schedule. The state is working its way through Phase 1A, including health care workers and long-term care residents, and in February the state will move to Phase 1B of the vaccination schedule, including people age 65 and over and people working in education, child care, emergency services and food and agriculture.
As of this week the MyTurn website was a pilot program in Los Angeles and San Diego counties.
“Because vaccine is so limited, if you use that tool right now you’re going to see that you’re not eligible, but it is an opportunity for you to get notified as soon as that is available,” Richardson said.
“It’s also a scheduling tool. We are partnering with Los Angeles and San Diego to try that out and then get all of the kinks out and roll that out in the coming weeks to other counties as well,” she said. “As more and more people use it we want to be sure we collect information on how we can make that the most user-friendly tool for Californian available.”
People can get more information on the MyTurn.ca.gov website by calling the California
COVID-19 Hotline, 1-833-422-4255, which is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
