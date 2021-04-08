The California Department of Public Health updated the state’s “Blueprint for a Safer Economy” on Friday to lessen its restrictions on outdoor and indoor activities. Under the new guidelines, more people will be allowed to gather outdoors, and indoor private and live events can take place starting April 15 for counties in red, orange and yellow tiers.
Citing an increase in the vaccination rates across California and a near record-low in COVID-19 testing positivity rates, the state adjusted the framework governing gatherings, receptions, conferences and indoor seated live events and performances.
San Joaquin County entered the Red Tier on Tuesday, allowing some business to open for indoor service.
Starting Thursday, counties that have reached the Red Tier are allowed outdoor gatherings of up to 25 people. Orange Tier counties increase the number of people to 50, while 100 people are allowed to gather under the Yellow Tier. Purple Tier counties are still restricted to only three households.
Private events including meetings, receptions and conference will also have changes to the maximum number of people allowed. All tiers will still require counties to take steps to mitigate COVID-19 infection risks. This will include increasing pre-sales of tickets, having a defined guest list and having assigned seating.
Some locations are requiring all visitors be tested or have proof of full vaccinations.
For example, Major League Baseball’s San Francisco Giants require a negative test with three days or vaccination proof for guests 12-years-and older for entry into Oracle Park which will operate at 22% of its capacity.
Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo is open but advance ticket sales are required and are only open to California residents. Guest party size is required to contain no more than three households.
The Oakland Zoo is requiring visitors reserve a ticket online for a specific day and entry time. The zoo requests that visitors be from the same household and require facemasks be worn.
For more information about tier assignments and capacities visit https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/.
