Sutter Health is now scheduling new first-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments for eligible patients in Tracy, Stockton and Modesto.
Eligible Sutter patients, include:
• Adults ages 65 and older
• Healthcare workers in the community
• Essential workers, including those working in the agriculture and food, education and childcare, and emergency services industries
• People with certain significant, high-risk medical conditions, disabilities, illness, living spaces, or work environments that put them at higher risk for serious COVID-19 illness.
Patients can schedule appointments through Sutter’s online patient portal, My Health Online, or by calling 1-844-987-6115. Appointment availability remains contingent on supply. Those who are unsure of their eligibility status are encouraged to use the state’s MyTurn app to verify when they can get a vaccine.
For more information, visit www.sutterhealth.org/covid-vaccine.
