Healthcare provider Sutter Health shared that it is now scheduling thousands of COVID-19 vaccine appointments due to an increased supply in vaccines and the expanded eligibility among California residents.
Residents 16-and-older are now eligible to get vaccinated. Sutter does note, however, that youth ages 16 and 17 can only receive the Pfizer vaccine with parental consent.
“We’ve administered more than 660,000 doses through our large-scale clinics. As always, our availability to open new appointments remains contingent on our supply,” said a Sutter Health spokesperson.
Residents interested in scheduling a vaccine appointment through Sutter Health or those needing more information on COVID-19 vaccines and what to expect at a vaccination appointment can visit www.sutterhealth.org/covid-vaccine.
