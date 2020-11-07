Options for outdoor dining in a post COVID-19 world will be the topic of a community outreach workshop hosted by the Tracy City Center Association from 8:15 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
In mid-July TCCA and the city of Tracy joined efforts to establish outdoor parklet dining areas on 10th Street and Central Avenue.
A section of westbound 10th Street between B Street and Central Avenue was closed with barricades to allow restaurants to expand dining areas into the street as indoor operations were curtailed under the state’s COVID-19 restrictions.
No time frame was given as to when the street closure and expanded outdoor dining would end.
The interactive workshop is set to discuss more permanent solutions for outdoor dining options in the downtown Tracy district boundaries.
Topics will include discussion regarding the implementation/design of permanent or seasonal parklets, options for full or partial (pedestrian oriented) street closures, and an overall vision for outdoor dining during a transition from the present emergency protocols to a standardized “new normal” going forward.
Members of the public, merchants and property owners are encouraged to voice their views on outdoor dining options.
The meeting will be held virtually with Zoom.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
