Tracy Unified School District will formally begin distance learning April 20, but at least one teacher has gotten a head start.

Monica Hill, a second grade teacher at Kelly School, has been working with her class online, unofficially, since their school closed.

“I just wanted to be able to reach out to my students more than anything just to let them know I was thinking about them,” Hill said.

After TUSD announced March 13 that every school in the district would close for at least three weeks, Hill got permission from her principal and dropped off a package for each of her students — some worksheets, a book, a bookmark and dice to play math games — at their homes. She called their parents after and told them to check for the delivery.

“At that point, we had no idea when we were returning. We assumed three weeks, but just in case, that would give them something to do,” Hill said. “A lot of us had reached out pretty early, the first weekend even, with websites that we knew the kids use. Trying to send them those links so they could keep their kids learning.”

Hill said she started to use the Zoom application to touch base with her students on their families’ smartphones and computers.

“It works pretty well,” she said. “It gets a bit chaotic when you have 22 seven- and eight-year-olds on there, and I’m not at this point doing a whole lot of instruction — some math and some reading — but more than anything, it’s so they can stay connected with their classmates.”

She has sent them on virtual scavenger hunts, improvised an art class and invited them to join her for lunch.

“It’s totally different to go from a classroom where the routine is set in place and you are expected to sit and expected to listen to suddenly be thrown into a home schooling, for lack of a better term,” Hill said. “It’s not the same. You can’t replicate it. No matter how much we try, it’s just not possible.”

Devstoti Ghosh has a son in Hill’s class and watched as he worked on math and reading assignments along with other students in a Zoom meeting room his teacher set up.

“My son basically wants to go back to school,” she said. “Home interaction is not as much as school interaction, but he really looks forward to the meetings so he can interact with his peers.”

Ghosh said her son has benefited from the opportunity to connect with Hill online. One day, she said, she had trouble explaining a math problem he was struggling with.

“And when my son told the teacher he wasn’t getting it, she explained it, and he got it then and there,” she said. “It was so much easier because she knows how to explain it to the kids and I may not know that.”

Hill hopes that parents, students and teachers will all try to be flexible and patient with each other as more Tracy schools get started with distance learning in the coming weeks.

“We’re all in this same boat together, and we’re all going to be OK,” Hill said. “We know how tough technology can be. That’s why I think that extended grace and patience, flexibility and understanding that this isn’t what anyone signed up for — it’s all uncharted territory, and we’re all doing the best we can.”