Although one drive-through testing site in Tracy is closed this week because of poor air quality, another no-cost testing option is available by appointment to any adult.
Rite Aid is working with Verily, which opened a Project Baseline community testing site in French Camp back in April, to expand access to COVID-19 screening tests across the country.
The Rite Aid store at the corner of Grant Line and Corral Hollow roads has a drive-through testing site that is open seven days a week. To make an appointment, people will need to set up a Google account for contact and authentication and then complete a Project Baseline screening questionnaire. Verily is a life sciences company owned by the same parent firm as Google.
Information from the Rite Aid corporate office says patients at its testing sites administer their own "self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists," unlike community testing sites where the swabs are handled directly by health care workers.
Planned Parenthood Mar Monte temporarily closed its drive-through community testing site in Tracy this week because of the wildfire smoke that has made the air unhealthy, especially for sensitive groups. That testing site does not offer appointments but is first come, first served, and people often wait in line in their cars for hours. It will reopen when the air quality improves.
Under state law, health insurers must cover all costs for COVID-19 testing, and the state covers the cost for those who are uninsured. Some community testing sites, including the one run by Planned Parenthood Mar Monte, require people to provide their insurance information for reimbursement. The Project Baseline questionnaire also asks for insurance details.
People can also call their doctors to ask about getting tested, especially if they have any symptoms of COVID-19. Those can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, aches, a new loss of smell or taste, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
