Three Tracer bus routes tailored for students will be suspended until classes resume.
The change went into effect Monday.
Commuter routes E, F and G are the only part of the city-run Tracer bus system affected by the change. All other Tracer fixed routes are running as scheduled.
People who normally use the commuter routes may be able to switch to one of these instead:
- Route E (pink): use Route A, B, or D
- Route F (orange): use Route C or D
- Route G (light blue): use Route D
Questions about Tracer can be directed to 831-4287.
