San Joaquin County Public Health Services released the latest numbers for COVID-19 in the county, this time with further details on which cities those who tested positive for the coronavirus are from.
As of 9 a.m. Friday, the county had reported 180 total cases with 10 deaths. Patients from Tracy accounted for 24 positive cases, about 13% of the total in the county, with Stockton reporting 92 positive tests, more than half those in the county. The report does not state where the people who died had lived.
Nearly 80% of the county’s cases are younger than age 65. The county reported that 41% are between the ages of 18 and 49 and 38% are between the ages of 50 and 64.
The number of positive cases reported by the county on Friday is about 1.8 times that reported at the same time last week. The county is seeing an average of 10 new cases a day since March 20, but the county also acknowledged that the actual number of cases is unknown as most tests are done on patients who show already show obvious symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, dry cough, fatigue and shortness of breath.
Tiffany Heyer, spokeswoman for the San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services, said that the results that San Joaquin Public Health come from that department’s own lab and also from doctors’ offices and private labs, which are required to report that information to a patient’s county of residence within an hour of getting a test result.
Heyer added that San Joaquin Public Health can process about 60 tests per day, and the county lab processes tests that come from the other counties’ public health departments as well.
Statewide, the number of positive COVID-19 cases was 10,701 on Thursday, according to the California Department of Public Health, about 2.8 times the number at the same time the week before. The number of fatalities in the state, 237 as of Thursday, was three times that of the week before.
