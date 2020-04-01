The county public works department has decided to keep the Tracy dump and a Linden landfill open for dropoffs while closing landfills in Manteca and Lodi as part of the county’s effort to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The Tracy Material Recovery & Solid Waste Transfer Facility, 30703 S. MacArthur Drive, is allowed to remain open because people can maintain safe social distancing while paying their fees and dropping off their discards. The same is true at the Foothill Sanitary Landfill, 6484 Waverly Road, in Linden.

Curbside trash and recycling pickup is continuing as usual in all San Joaquin County cities.

“While commercial garbage collection is considered an essential service during the COVID-19 ‘Stay at Home’ declaration, local junk disposal is not,” Kathy Miller, chair of the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors, said in a written statement. “We made the decision to close two of our landfills to the general public in order to protect the health and lives of County sanitation staff as well as local residents.”

The county public works department noted that the updated stay-at-home order issued March 26 does not allow any nonessential travel around the county, which rules out most trips to the dump to dispose of yard waste or accumulated junk.

People who deem it essential can still go to the facilities in Tracy and Linden, but they should expect long lines and wait times.

The Tracy facility is open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Saturday and accepts material both from individual residents and from commercial customers. People should stay in their vehicles at the scale house and keep at least six feet between themselves and anyone else while unloading. More information is online at www.tracymaterialrecovery.com or by calling 209-832-2355.

The San Joaquin County Household Hazardous Waste Consolidation Facility in Stockton is also closed until further notice.

Residents who notice illegal dumping anywhere in the county can call 209-468-4400 to report it.