Tracy Interfaith Ministries’ plan to fully reopen to clients on June 15 hinges on one thing: more volunteers.
Carrie Grover, director of Interfaith Ministries, said the food bank needs to nearly double the amount of volunteers it currently has in order to restore services that were reduced or shuttered at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have had a really fantastic small group of people who have kept this place going through the pandemic and I think they are getting really tired,” Grover said.
The faith-based nonprofit at 311 W. Grant Line Road gives food and other assistance to low-income families and individuals living within the Tracy Unified and Lammersville Unified school districts.
Interfaith is open to clients Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The building is open 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays for volunteers only and to receive donations.
At the start of the pandemic the food bank switched gears and continued serving clients out of a car lane in front of their building.
“We really streamlined the way that we operate so we could do that with less volunteers,” Grover said.
Interfaith also stopped taking clothing donations as operations switched to outside only.
“It required a significant volunteer staff to sort all that clothing and we weren’t able to have clients in our clothing shop,” Grover said.
After the state reopens for business June 15, Grover said they will switch back to the way they previously operated.
When fully reopened, clients will enter the building and be interviewed by the volunteer staff and then pick up their food inside.
“That’s really helpful to us because we haven’t been able to have that face-to-face intake with the clients to really assess their needs, see how they are doing and update our computer records. That will be a big step for us and the clients to get a better handle on what they really need,” Grover said.
On average, Interfaith has about 15 volunteers a day working throughout the building — packing groceries, working in the warehouse or taking orders for clients.
‘That’s kind of like what we need to open, and I’d say we need more like 25 to 30 to operate fully a day,” Grover.
A big goal is to be able to reopen the clothing store and accept clothing donations from the community.
Currently the clothing store is open for clients only one day a week on Tuesday.
“I know our clients are desperate to get in there because they haven’t had access to the clothing, which includes more than just clothing; it’s shoes, household items, towels and sheets,” Grover said.
The food bank has begun accepting a limited amount of clothing donations of one to three bags at a time.
“But again, we don’t have the volunteer staff to sort it all. We’re having to limit that. But if we get more volunteers, then people can bring more donations and we can provide more to our clients. It’s sort of a cycle,” Grover said.
She said they need at least two – but ideally three – volunteers to keep the clothing store open four days a week during its business hours.
With Tuesday already staffed, Grover needs to find volunteers to work the remaining three days during the week, along with other areas of the food bank.
“The clothing is the crucial one right now, but we’ll take anyone anywhere. The thing that would be most helpful is someone who can make a commitment, and I know this is a lot to ask, if they can come once a week for the full time from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., so we can count on it,” Grover said. “We just can’t operate on a shoestring of volunteers. I mean, we make it work somehow every day, but the most helpful thing is if someone could commit for one day a week for the full 10 to 2.”
Grover said before the pandemic they had a lot of volunteers that regularly came down to help that she has not seen in more than a year. Some were over 65 and were in the age group considered at-risk and had to shelter in place, per the state’s order. She said if they now feel safe and want to volunteer again, they would be welcomed back.
“Tracy interfaith is run 100% by volunteers and we’re unable to provide the service to the community without volunteers. And we’re the only foodbank in the entire city, so we’re the main resource for low-income families in the city. If addressing food scarcity and hunger is important to people, this would be a great place for them to come and donate some time,” Grover said.
Currently Interfaith is accepting people 16-years-old and up as volunteers. Masks will be required and volunteers must sign a COVID waiver. People are not required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to volunteer.
Grover said it was her understanding that, after June 15, there will not be a limit on the number of people – both volunteer and client – that will be allowed in the building at one time.
“If things get really crowded, we may ask people to wait outside or monitor it, but my understanding is we can operate fully come June 15,” Grover said.
Clients will be required to wear a mask and use hand sanitizer as they enter and the number of people in the clothing area and their time in it will be limited.
The best way for people interested in learning more about volunteering, is to come down while Interfaith is open and meet Grover. Interested volunteers can also call her at 836-5424 or send an email to info@tracyinterfaith.org. A volunteer interest form is also available on Interfaith’s website at www.tracyinterfaith.org.
