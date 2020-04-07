When Sutter Tracy Community Hospital put out the word that personal protective equipment could be in short supply in the event of a surge of COVID-19 patients, the Tracy Islamic Center found a way to contribute.

Representatives of the local mosque on Larch Road dropped by the hospital Thursday with 10,000 protective face masks. The masks came from the factory ready for sale and distribution, but in this case, the Tracy Islamic Center gave the masks to the hospital as a donation.

“We are all in this together, and as members of the Tracy community we wanted to make sure we do our part in helping during this pandemic,” the center said in a statement released after the donation. “Making sure our front-line heroes are taken care of and thought of is really important to all of us.”

Tracy Islamic Center member Omar Ziad said the mosque member who donated the masks wanted to remain anonymous. Ziad said the donor imports a range of merchandise for different industries and has operated warehouses in Tracy and now works out of Stockton.

The masks aren’t the N-95 masks that medical facilities usually get, but they are certified by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as suitable protective equipment for medical, industrial and other personal safety uses. The donor and a couple of business associates saw that they had the supplies that could fulfill a critical need for hospitals.

“They didn’t want to be in the forefront of it all. They just wanted to donate, do something for the good of the community of Tracy and do it on behalf of the Muslim community in Tracy,” Ziad said. “The only reason they reached out to me is they know me well, and I know people in the city and I wanted to reach out to them and get them in the right hands.”

Ziad is an insurance agent active in the local business community and community groups, including Chest of Hope. He approached Tracy City Councilwoman Rhodesia Ransom, who pointed him toward Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.

“We wanted to get them to the front line and make sure people in our community, our hospitals, our nurses are getting the masks to do their job, or at least feel safe,” he said.