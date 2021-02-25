By this time next month Tracy Unified School District expects to have most of its elementary-grade students back in the classroom.
On Tuesday the TUSD Board of Education agreed to bring its pre-kindergarteners through sixth-graders back to campus on a hybrid schedule starting on March 22, with the option of distance learning for those families who prefer to keep their kids at home.
The board policy assumes that San Joaquin County is reporting fewer than 25 new daily COVID-19 cases for every 100,000 residents. This week the California Department of Public Health reported that the county is at 16 new daily cases per-100,000.
It still requires that schools come up with a state- and county-approved COVID-19 safety plan for all of its campuses, outlining sanitation, personal distancing and use of masks and personal protective equipment.
Once the county moves from the purple “widespread” tier under the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, seven or more cases per-100,000, to the red “substantial” tier, fewer than seven cases per-100,000, campuses can reopen without the detailed reviews of their safety plans.
The board’s decision followed a public comment period that included email messages from 14 people regarding the reopening of schools, and all but one urged the board to get students back into the classroom.
Commenters included parents, teachers and students. Many described the isolation students face after nearly a year of being away from their classrooms, receiving their lessons through their computers. Some told the board that students face an increasing risk of emotional and psychological stress because of that lack of contact with teachers and peers.
Superintendent Brian Stephens told the board that he is seeing more and more factors signaling that it is safe and practical to bring students back to campus.
“We have really tried to put the needs and the safety of our students and staff first, and it has not always been easy because we see sometimes what’s going on around us,” Stephens said, adding that the pandemic has directly affected district staff, including a West High teacher who died of COVID-19 in September.
“So I’m not going to apologize for us being a bit conservative if we are a bit slow in going in this direction.”
Stephens said he is encouraged that teachers are now among the state’s priority groups for getting the COVID-19 vaccines after originally expecting that they would have to wait 2 months or more to be vaccinated.
He told the board that San Joaquin County Public Health Officer Dr. Maggie Park started distributing vaccines to the county’s Office of Education, which in turn distributed vaccines to the educational community.
“I think that has really changed the timeline for us,” Stephens said. “So most of the people will have them by this week, which is certainly much better than we had anticipated.”
“The second round of the vaccines will start on Friday, March 12. By the following Friday, March 19, the vast majority of our teachers will already have their second-round vaccines done,” he said. “We’re really getting close to where everybody across the board has the vaccine who wants it.”
The option for reopening that the board selected applies to pre-K through sixth grade, but Stephens said that the older students could also get back to the classroom this year once the county reaches the red tier under the state’s Blueprint.
The board had the option of waiting until the county reached the red tier to reopen all campuses, if the board was willing to accept the further delay.
The board approved the option to reopen the pre-K to sixth-grade classrooms on March 22 on a 5-2 vote, with trustees Ameni Alexander and Ana Blanco dissenting. Alexander was concerned about how the district would handle quarantine measures should an outbreak of the coronavirus occur in a classroom, and if that would expose the district to legal liability.
Stephens replied that nothing could stop somebody from suing the district, but he’s confident that the measures he recommends are based on reliable data and state guidance.
Blanco also was concerned about how the district would handle contact tracing should a teacher or student test positive for the coronavirus.
Trustee Lori Souza suggested that the district could also face legal challenges if it chooses to not reopen. Stephens replied that Tracy Unified would be the exception among the county’s school districts if it stays with distance learning for the rest of the school year.
“I would imagine someone could take us to court and ask why we’re unable to reopen when everyone else could,” he said.
Board President Simran Kaur said that while she had voted against reopening in November, the risk to students and teachers is much lower now.
“First and foremost, the CDC (Center for Disease Control) … and also our administration have come out strong, stating that we need to open up schools,” she said, adding that she has also seen research stating that children 12 and under don’t spread the coronavirus with the same efficiency as adults.
“At the same time there have been other school district that have been open, and those school districts have not had any outbreaks per se and the super spreader events have not been present.”
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com or 209-830-4227
