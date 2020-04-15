The mobile waste-sterilization unit heading for New York City is checked outside the San-I-Pak plant Monday morning before leaving Tracy. San-I-Pak staffers atop the trailer are Shawn Steele (standing left) and Aaron Sypolt (kneeling). Both are driving the truck to New York and installing the unit at Bronx VA Hospital for recycling protective gear for health care workers. Standing are Roman Flores (second from right), company president, and Arthur McCoy, executive vice president.