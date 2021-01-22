More than a million and half doses of vaccine have been given out statewide as health officials continue to push vaccination plans in all 58 California counties.
Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Department of Public Health said, as of Tuesday, 1,525,815 doses of vaccine had been administered, with that number changing as more reporting comes in.
During a COVID -19 update he reported a total of 3,226,775 doses of vaccine have been shipped to local county health departments and health care systems across the state.
In a 10-day stretch that ended, more than a million doses of vaccine had been administered, with a peak of 110,505 given out on Friday. On Jan.5, the day before the 10-day push for a million doses began, 47,213 does given that day.
“We will continue because this is our highest priority, the governor’s highest priority, to be in an all hands-on-deck sort of formation working quickly to get vaccine into our communities, but to also insure we do it as safely as possible,” Ghaly said.
A new variant of COVID-19, L452R, is being seen more frequently across the state and has been seen in other states and countries. The variant was identified in several large outbreaks that occurred in Santa Clara County.
“We are working to determine if this variant, similar to the UK variant, has any increase in infectiousness, what its impact might be on vaccinations and other areas of concern,” Ghaly said.
Ghaly said that reports of people who had become sick, possibly from an allergic reaction to the vaccine during a community vaccination clinic on Sunday in San Diego, paused the use of that specific vaccine lot for four days while an investigation was held.
About 330,000 doses of vaccine from Moderna were in Lot4120A that arrived between Jan. 5 and Jan. 12 to 287 providers across the state.
Ghaly said some people had already received their vaccination from that same Moderna lot on the same day without any ill effects or reactions.
“We’ve been looking at it very, very closely, we know that it was fewer than 10 individuals who received vaccines from this lot that required medical attention, and this occurred at a community vaccination clinic,” Ghaly said. “We immediately began working from the state with those local public health officials, the site where the administration had occurred as well as the CDC and the FDA to determine what to do.
Ghaly said they decided to pause use of the rest of that lot of vaccine that had come to California until they were certain that it is safe.
A statement on Monday from California State Epidemiologist Erica Pan said the Moderna lot had been pulled while the allergic reactions to the vaccine were under investigation.
"Our goal is to provide the COVID vaccine safely, swiftly and equitably. A higher-than-usual number of possible allergic reactions were reported with a specific lot of Moderna vaccine administered at one community vaccination clinic. Fewer than 10 individuals required medical attention over the span of 24 hours. Out of an extreme abundance of caution and also recognizing the extremely limited supply of vaccine, we are recommending that providers use other available vaccine inventory and pause the administration of vaccines from Moderna Lot 041L20A until the investigation by the CDC, FDA, Moderna and the state is complete,” Pan said.
On Wednesday she announced that health providers could resume use of the vaccine lot immediately saying their investigation “found no scientific basis to continue the pause.”
Pulling the vaccine lot caused some vaccine distribution problems.
“We know that this has meant that some counties, some sites who’ve been distributed this, allocated this lot of Moderna, vaccine have postponed some vaccination clinics, and we know that this can be disappointing or distressful to some," Pan said. "But as we have always said, leading with safety is important, and we want to be able to sort of move forward with this vaccination supply if we can as soon as we can, and we will keep you all posted.”
• Contact Glenn Moore at gmoore@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4252.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.