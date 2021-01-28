Veterans over age 65 will have a chance to get the COVID-19 vaccine this weekend at the Robert Cabral Agricultural Center, 2101 E. Earhart Ave., in Stockton.
The drive-thru event on Saturday and Sunday will run from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Veterans who want the vaccine must sign up in advance through the county’s Office of Emergency Services in order to be assigned a time frame for when they should arrive at the center.
Only those who pre-register for the event will get the vaccine. County officials will verify veteran identification, age and residence for everyone entering the site. People who do not meet veteran status, are not age 65 or older and are not San JoaquinCounty residents will be turned away. All protocols for masks and physical distancing will be followed.
Veterans can pre-register to get the vaccine at www.sjready.org or call 953-6200 for information.
