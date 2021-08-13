These are the current COVID-19 vaccination requirements in effect:
July 26
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that all California state employees will be required to show proof of vaccination or get tested regularly for COVID-19.
California Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás Aragón also signed a public health order requiring all workers in the following healthcare settings to show a proof of vaccination to their employers:
Acute Health Care and Long-Term Care Settings
• General Acute Care Hospitals
• Skilled Nursing Facilities (including Subacute Facilities)
• Intermediate Care Facilities
High-Risk Congregate Settings
• Adult and Senior Care Facilities
• Homeless Shelters
• State and Local Correctional Facilities and Detention Centers
Other Health Care Settings
• Acute Psychiatric Hospitals
• Adult Day Health Care Centers
• Adult Day Programs Licensed by the California Department of Social Services
• Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) and PACE Centers
• Ambulatory Surgery Centers
• Chemical Dependency Recovery Hospitals
• Clinics & Doctor Offices (including behavioral health, surgical)
• Congregate Living Health Facilities
• Dental Offices
• Dialysis Centers
• Hospice Facilities
• Pediatric Day Health and Respite Care Facilities
• Residential Substance Use Treatment and Mental Health Treatment Facilities
July 29
President Joe Biden announced that all federal government employees and onsite contractors will be required to show proof of vaccination. Those not vaccinated will be required to wear a mask on the job, physically distance from all employees and visitors and comply with a weekly or twice-weekly COVID-19 testing. Unvaccinated workers will also be subject to restrictions on official travel.
Aug. 5
California Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás Aragón signed a new order requiring visitors of the following healthcare facilities to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or to supply a verified document of a negative COVID-19 test:
• General Acute Care Hospitals
• Skilled Nursing Facilities
• Intermediate Care Facilities
Visitors who are visiting a patient in critical condition, when death may be imminent, are exempted from vaccination and testing requirements.
Aug. 11
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new public health order that requires all public and private school employees to have proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or to receive weekly testing for the COVID-19 virus. Schools have until Oct. 15 to comply.
To receive the latest guidance and public health orders pertaining to COVID-19, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/ (federal), https://covid19.ca.gov/ (state) and/or https://sjready.org/events/covid19/ (county).
