Timothy Costa, a student at the University of the Pacific, was recently initiated into the collegiate Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. He is one of 25,000 students, faculty and professionals to be initiated this year.
The honor society, founded in 1897, is one of the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline honor societies with membership by invitation only and requiring approval by a chapter.
The top 10% of seniors and the top 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership as are the top 10% of candidates for graduate degrees, as are faculty, professional staff and alumni who achieve scholarly distinction. Since its founding more than 1.5 million members have been initiated into Phi Kappa Phi.
For more information about Phi Kappa Phi, visit www.phikappaphi.org.
