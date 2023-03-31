Editor,
It seems to me that people on all sides want to tell us what "the people" or "the residents" want. Case in point is the letter from Jaime Medina. Mr. Medina, you do not speak for all the residents. I do not know who was at this town hall meeting, I do know I was not.
Mr. Medina and whoever he speaks for is obviously not aware that there is already a law on the books that pertains to side shows; Vehicle Code Section 23109(c). The city does not need to draft an ordinance, they just need to enforce the law. Although there doesn’t appear to be a section that authorizes impounding the vehicle if the driver is taken into custody I believe the vehicle would be impounded. An officer also has the right to inspect the vehicle for illegal modifications to some extent.
The problem is that there simply are not enough officers to enforce all the infractions. Police officers cost money. You want all the laws enforced? Get ready to pony up.
Bruce Hotchkiss, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.