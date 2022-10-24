Thousands of costumed children and adults filled 10 Street and Central Avenue in downtown Tracy as they took part in the annual Candy Crawl and Halloween costume march Saturday afternoon.
The Candy Crawl featured 38 business along 10th Street and Central Avenue handing out free candy. The Tracy Police Department along with American Medical Response and the California Highway Patrol hosted a Safety Scare event at the Candy Crawl.
The Candy Crawl ended with Halloween costume march from 10th and B street to the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts on Central Avenue where they held a dance party.
